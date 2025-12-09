Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Heflin-Vasquez, noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics for the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training, surveys the terrain from a snowmachine at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. The ART cadres ensure the safety of everyone involved in their training course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)