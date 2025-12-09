Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold [Image 6 of 11]

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Heflin-Vasquez, noncommissioned officer in charge of logistics for the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training prepares tinder and kindling for a firecraft demonstration during ART at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. This course prepares Airmen to survive in the harsh environment of the arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 19:22
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

