Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi assists in the construction of a ground-to-air signal at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Signal construction is a team effort that requires clear communication to accomplish quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)