    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold [Image 8 of 11]

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keithsran Khem, a member of the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training cadre, demonstrates proper fire starting techniques during ART at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Fire making skills are one of the essential lessons learned during ART training and help highlight the difficulties encountered in the arctic when unprepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Theodore Gowdy)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 19:22
    Photo ID: 9440444
    VIRIN: 251202-F-XB484-1364
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

    JBER
    Arctic Warrior
    INDOPACOM
    ART
    PACAF
    Arctic Resiliency Training

