Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keithsran Khem, a member of the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training cadre, demonstrates proper fire starting techniques during ART at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Fire making skills are one of the essential lessons learned during ART training and help highlight the difficulties encountered in the arctic when unprepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Theodore Gowdy)
