Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Hundrieser, a member of the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training cadre, assists students with shelter construction at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Shelter construction is one of the primary skills taught during the ART course and is an essential skill for survival in the arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)