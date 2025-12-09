Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Myles Krischel, a student in the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training course, starts a fire at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Learning to make fires provides Airmen with invaluable skills to help them survive in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)