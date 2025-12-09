Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students in the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training course receive instruction on building ground-to-air signals at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Signal making is a vital part of the ART course curriculum as it’s a key recovery skill in survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)