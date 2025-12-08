Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ashley Cruz, camp director for Camp Courtney and Camp McTureous, leads a karaoke competition during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)