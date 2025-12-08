Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan [Image 4 of 16]

    Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, prepare a holiday parade for departure at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9429928
    VIRIN: 251204-M-BH827-1035
    Resolution: 6670x4449
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    Festive
    Family
    Community
    MCCS
    JROTC

