Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Donna Kroh, administrative specialist with Marine Corps Community Services, poses for a photo while serving hot chocolate and cookies during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)