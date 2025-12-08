Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Samir Glenn-Roundtree, camp services officer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, conducts a radio check prior to a holiday parade at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. Glenn-Roundtree is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
