Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Salgado, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, poses for a photo before a holiday parade at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. Salgado is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)