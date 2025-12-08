U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Salgado, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, poses for a photo before a holiday parade at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. Salgado is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9429918
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-BH827-1011
|Resolution:
|7441x4963
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.