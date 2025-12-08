Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and family members wave at Santa Claus during a holiday parade at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)