Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Santa Claus surveys his surroundings at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. Santa is a native of the North Pole. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)