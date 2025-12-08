Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus greets U.S. Marines, Sailors, and family members during a holiday parade at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)