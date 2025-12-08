Santa Claus greets U.S. Marines, Sailors, and family members during a holiday parade at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9429967
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-BH827-1488
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.