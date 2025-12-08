Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Kubasaki High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps students escort Santa Claus during a holiday parade at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)