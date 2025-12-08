Holiday Parade for Military Families Stationed in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ashley Munoz, a motor vehicle operator with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conducts a radio check prior to a holiday parade at Camp McTureous, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force supported Marine Corps Community Services by escorting Santa around the installation. Munoz is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)