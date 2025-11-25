Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 8th Medical Group load an Airman posing as a crisis actor into a medical transport during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one ensure that members of the Wolf Pack are ready to assist Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)