Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Airmen posing as crisis actors receive a Red Cross briefing during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. Airmen from across the Wolf Pack came together to assist in this NEO while sharpening crisis management skills. NEO exercises such as this one equip members of the Wolf Pack with the skills and knowledge to assist in a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)