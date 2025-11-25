Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 2 of 13]

    Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs member, briefs Airmen posing as crisis actors during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one equip members of the Wolf Pack with the skills and knowledge to assist in a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 04:10
    Photo ID: 9417117
    VIRIN: 251202-F-JJ878-2039
    Resolution: 5085x3383
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
