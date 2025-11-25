Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs member, briefs Airmen posing as crisis actors during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one equip members of the Wolf Pack with the skills and knowledge to assist in a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)