Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs member, briefs Airmen posing as crisis actors during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one equip members of the Wolf Pack with the skills and knowledge to assist in a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 04:10
|Photo ID:
|9417117
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-JJ878-2039
|Resolution:
|5085x3383
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
