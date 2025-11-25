Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Burt Baylor, noncombatant evacuation operation lead, coordinates casualty prioritization during a NEO as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. Airmen from across the Wolf Pack came together to assist in this NEO while sharpening crisis management skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)