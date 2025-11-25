Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vladlen Garder, 8th Communications Squadron unit deployment manager, coordinates a medical response during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. Airmen from across the Wolf Pack came together to assist in this NEO while sharpening crisis management skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)