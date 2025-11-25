Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jericho Briones, 8th Security Forces fire team member, builds and applies a splint out of a cot during a simulated attack during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one ensure that members of the Wolf Pack are ready for anything. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)