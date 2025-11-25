Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vladlen Garder, 8th Communications Squadron unit deployment manager, dons his gloves during a simulated attack during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one ensure that members of the Wolf Pack are ready for anything. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)