Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. George Patauave, 8th Fighter Wing chaplain, counsels Airmen posing as crisis actors during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one ensures that members of the Wolf Pack are ready to assist Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)