Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Senior Airman Jericho Briones, 8th Security Forces fire team member, removes an Airman’s plate carrier to check for wounds during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. NEO exercises such as this one equip members of the Wolf Pack with the skills and knowledge to assist in a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)