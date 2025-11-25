Senior Airman Owen Horst, 8th Maintenance Squadron maintainer and crisis actor, dons his gas mask during a simulated attack during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. Crisis actors allowed the Wolf Pack to practice all functions of a NEO ensuring readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 04:10
|Photo ID:
|9417120
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-JJ878-2055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.