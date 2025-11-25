Wolf Pack hosts noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Owen Horst, 8th Maintenance Squadron maintainer and crisis actor, dons his gas mask during a simulated attack during a noncombatant evacuation operation as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. Crisis actors allowed the Wolf Pack to practice all functions of a NEO ensuring readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)