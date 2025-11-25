PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 4, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Will Mathis, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), oversees operations alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65), Nov. 4, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9416357
|VIRIN:
|251104-N-AM412-1356
|Resolution:
|7567x5045
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.