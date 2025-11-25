USS Theodore Roosevelt Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 3, 2025) U.S. Navy Operation Specialist Seaman Emani Mcintosh-Poole fires an M18 service pistol on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 3, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Adam Barnett)