PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Guy Philemy signals to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25), on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 19, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9416362
|VIRIN:
|251119-N-IW711-4053
|Resolution:
|6991x3932
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.