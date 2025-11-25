USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Guy Philemy signals to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25), on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 19, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)