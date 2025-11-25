Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye [Image 13 of 17]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2025) – U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Rory Kersey saran wraps a tie-dye t-shirt during a Morale, Welfare & Recreation event on the mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9416360
    VIRIN: 251112-N-IW711-1062
    Resolution: 1080x1620
    Size: 368.36 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    Tie-Dye
    United States Navy (USN)
    Morale Welfare And Recreation (MWR)

