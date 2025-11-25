USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2025) – U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Rory Kersey saran wraps a tie-dye t-shirt during a Morale, Welfare & Recreation event on the mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 12, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ikia Walker)