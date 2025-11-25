SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Makayla Alerte checks firefighting equipment in preparation for a damage control drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 24, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9416363
|VIRIN:
|251124-N-AM412-1073
|Resolution:
|4724x7086
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.