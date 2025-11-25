USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Makayla Alerte checks firefighting equipment in preparation for a damage control drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 24, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)