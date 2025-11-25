Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Makayla Alerte checks firefighting equipment in preparation for a damage control drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 24, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9416363
    VIRIN: 251124-N-AM412-1073
    Resolution: 4724x7086
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download