Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 6 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Airman Garcia King directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9416353
    VIRIN: 251101-N-AM412-1835
    Resolution: 8063x4535
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theodore Roosevelt
    Navy
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download