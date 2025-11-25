USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Airman Garcia King directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)