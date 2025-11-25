USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2025) Two MH-60R Sea Hawks, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, fly alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)