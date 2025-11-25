USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Will Mathis, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks during an all-hands call on the flight deck, Nov. 24, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nathan Austin-Fink)