    USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call [Image 17 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Nathan Austin-Fink 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Will Mathis, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks during an all-hands call on the flight deck, Nov. 24, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nathan Austin-Fink)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9416395
    VIRIN: 251124-N-KU875-1183
    Resolution: 5666x3777
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call [Image 17 of 17], by SR Nathan Austin-Fink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

