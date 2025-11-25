Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 1 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Maddix Almeyda 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Arthur Nuguid participates in a pipe-patching drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9416339
    VIRIN: 251101-N-ND136-1102
    Resolution: 3098x4337
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill [Image 17 of 17], by SA Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Watch Standers
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Fueling at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt MWR Tie-Dye
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download