USS Theodore Roosevelt Damage Control Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Arthur Nuguid participates in a pipe-patching drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:19
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
