    Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition [Image 11 of 11]

    Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Lawrence, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron scheduling technician, second left, U.S. Air Force Airman Senior Airman Christopher Estrada, 49th EMS munitions line delivery driver, third left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class LaDarius Seals, 49th EMS conventional munitions technician, center, accept the Bomb Build Crew of the Quarter award from 49th Wing leadership during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. The 49th EMS specializes in handling non-nuclear munitions, ensuring they are safe and ready to be utilized at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 01:58
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Holloman AFB
    air power
    49th Wing
    Load competition
    49th MXG
    Airmen

