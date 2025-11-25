Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Lawrence, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron scheduling technician, second left, U.S. Air Force Airman Senior Airman Christopher Estrada, 49th EMS munitions line delivery driver, third left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class LaDarius Seals, 49th EMS conventional munitions technician, center, accept the Bomb Build Crew of the Quarter award from 49th Wing leadership during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. The 49th EMS specializes in handling non-nuclear munitions, ensuring they are safe and ready to be utilized at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)