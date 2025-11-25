Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dunston, 49th Maintenance Group commander, gives opening remarks during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Teams of maintainers from different units competed in a demonstration of skill to load F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers as efficiently and quickly as possible, similar to how they would in a real world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|10.31.2025
|11.30.2025 01:58
|9414168
|251031-F-TL923-1019
|6000x4000
|8.6 MB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|3
|0
