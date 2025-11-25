Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron build a GBU-38 bomb during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. The 49th EMS specializes in handling non-nuclear munitions, ensuring they are safe and ready to be utilized at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)