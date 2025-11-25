Airmen from the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron build a GBU-38 bomb during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. The 49th EMS specializes in handling non-nuclear munitions, ensuring they are safe and ready to be utilized at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9414164
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-TL923-1092
|Resolution:
|6000x2488
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.