    Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition [Image 7 of 11]

    Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dunia Moya, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 dedicated crew chief, second left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kira Bueno, 314th AMU F-16 assistant dedicated crew chief, center left, accepts the Dedicated Crew Chief of the Quarter award and the Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief award, respectively, from 49th Wing leadership during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Teams of maintainers from different units competed in a demonstration of skill to load F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers as efficiently and quickly as possible, similar to how they would in a real world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9414169
    VIRIN: 251031-F-TL923-1236
    Resolution: 6000x2623
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Holloman AFB
    air power
    49th Wing
    Load competition
    49th MXG
    Airmen

