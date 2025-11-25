Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dunia Moya, 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 dedicated crew chief, second left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kira Bueno, 314th AMU F-16 assistant dedicated crew chief, center left, accepts the Dedicated Crew Chief of the Quarter award and the Assistant Dedicated Crew Chief award, respectively, from 49th Wing leadership during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Teams of maintainers from different units competed in a demonstration of skill to load F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers as efficiently and quickly as possible, similar to how they would in a real world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)