Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nigel Harris, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, second left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Divine Tiumalu, 49th AMXS weapons load crew member, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carlos Sotelo, 49th AMXS weapons load crew member, accept the Load Crew of the Quarter award from 49th Wing leadership during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Crew members were evaluated in their ability to load, maintain and inspect weapons on aircraft in a timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)