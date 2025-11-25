Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trey Roman, 49th Maintenance Group weapons load crew member, competes in the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Crew members were evaluated in their ability to load, maintain and inspect weapons on aircraft in a timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)