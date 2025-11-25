Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, presents the Engines Maintainer of the Quarter award to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Gianniny, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit propulsion journeyman, during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Competitors were evaluated on various criteria, including uniform appearance, tool kit condition, written knowledge assessment and technical proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 01:58
Photo ID:
|9414170
VIRIN:
|251031-F-TL923-1234
Resolution:
|6000x4423
Size:
|9.65 MB
Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
