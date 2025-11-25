Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 49th Maintenance Group assemble parts during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Competitors were evaluated on various criteria, including uniform appearance, tool kit condition, written knowledge assessment and technical proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)