Contestants stand during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Airmen from different units of the 49th Maintenance Group competed in small teams to efficiently and quickly load munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 01:58
|Photo ID:
|9414163
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-TL923-1014
|Resolution:
|6000x2619
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.