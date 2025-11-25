Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contestants stand during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Airmen from different units of the 49th Maintenance Group competed in small teams to efficiently and quickly load munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons and MQ-9 Reapers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)