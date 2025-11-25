Holloman Air Force Base 3rd Quarter Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Senior Airman Dandric Brookover, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 electrical and environmental journeyman, second to left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bradley Cannon, 8th AMU F-16 avionics journeyman, center, accept the Specialist of the Quarter award from 49th Wing leadership during the 3rd Quarter Load Competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 31, 2025. Crew members were evaluated in their ability to load, maintain and inspect weapons on aircraft in a timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)