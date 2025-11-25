1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine

Division throw a prop M81 stun grenade during close quarters combat drills during a

helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025.

The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry

company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain

readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)