    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics [Image 14 of 14]

    1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine
    Division throw a prop M81 stun grenade during close quarters combat drills during a
    helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025.
    The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry
    company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain
    readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 18:12
