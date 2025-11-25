1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine
Division throw a prop M81 stun grenade during close quarters combat drills during a
helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025.
The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry
company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain
readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9412131
|VIRIN:
|251117-M-XY116-1138
|Resolution:
|7423x4951
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
