1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Raids instructors with the 1st Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine

Expeditionary Force teach close quarters combat techniques to U.S. Marines with Alpha

Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp

Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course

designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop

advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)