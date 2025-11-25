1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Raids instructors with the 1st Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine
Expeditionary Force teach close quarters combat techniques to U.S. Marines with Alpha
Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp
Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course
designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop
advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine
Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9412124
|VIRIN:
|251117-M-XY116-1114
|Resolution:
|7653x5104
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
