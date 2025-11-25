1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Broadsky, a raids instructor with 1st

Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches a

Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division

close quarters combat techniques during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base

Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long

course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop

advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)