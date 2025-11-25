1st Bn., 1st Marines rehearse helicopter raid tactics

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaron Clouse, a rifleman with Alpha Company, 1st
Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, poses for a portrait while wearing his M50 gas mask during a helicopter raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 17, 2025. The helicopter raid course is a week-long course designed to sharpen the infantry company’s rapid-insertion capabilities, develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
